Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019; Big Lots Has 0.93 Sentiment

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 100 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 108 decreased and sold stock positions in Big Lots Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 41.24 million shares, down from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Big Lots Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 69 Increased: 57 New Position: 43.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp's current price of $11.41 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp's dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 84,125 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has risen 0.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.19% the S&P500.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $211.46 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 92.02 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) shares were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,563 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). 22,692 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 73,188 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 14,900 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 477,188 shares. 213,863 were reported by State Street. Cetera Advisors Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 9,225 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated holds 0% or 34,730 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 215,000 shares. Bard Assocs reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% stake. Pecaut stated it has 9,365 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Llc holds 1,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.15% invested in the company for 122,300 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 446,878 shares.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.61 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.