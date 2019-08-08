Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.06 N/A 0.13 89.07 Urban Edge Properties 18 4.86 N/A 0.94 17.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Land Corporation is currently more expensive than Urban Edge Properties, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Urban Edge Properties’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land Corporation and Urban Edge Properties Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

The average target price of Gladstone Land Corporation is $15, with potential upside of 29.98%. On the other hand, Urban Edge Properties’s potential upside is 20.77% and its average target price is $20. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gladstone Land Corporation is looking more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has weaker performance than Urban Edge Properties

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Gladstone Land Corporation.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.