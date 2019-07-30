Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.07 N/A 0.14 93.78 iStar Inc. 10 1.58 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Land Corporation and iStar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, iStar Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Land Corporation and iStar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gladstone Land Corporation’s upside potential is 29.87% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of iStar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.8% of iStar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% iStar Inc. 0.11% 2.11% -10.09% -17.8% -19.32% -4.8%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has 10.28% stronger performance while iStar Inc. has -4.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats iStar Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.