Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.08 N/A 0.13 89.07 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 21.25 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Gladstone Land Corporation and Five Point Holdings LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gladstone Land Corporation and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Land Corporation and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Gladstone Land Corporation has an average target price of $15, and a 29.65% upside potential. Competitively Five Point Holdings LLC has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 47.93%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Point Holdings LLC appears more favorable than Gladstone Land Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 79.1% respectively. 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Five Point Holdings LLC.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.