Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.68 N/A 0.13 89.07 Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Land Corporation and Colony Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Gladstone Land Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Colony Capital Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Colony Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.