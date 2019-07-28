Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 26 6.68 N/A 0.12 207.03 InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 21 0.00 N/A 1.42 14.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and InfraREIT Inc. (REIT). InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Land Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gladstone Land Corporation and InfraREIT Inc. (REIT).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 9.3% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.52% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InfraREIT Inc. (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.19% 0.42% 0.16% 0.44% -0.04% 0.79% InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 0.14% 0.33% -0.09% -0.75% 1.29% 0.48%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than InfraREIT Inc. (REIT).

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation beats InfraREIT Inc. (REIT).

InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Hunt Utility Services. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets in Texas. InfraREIT, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.