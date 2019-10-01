Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP) and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 26 0.00 18.47M 0.12 207.26 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 39 4.21 125.03M 1.15 33.30

Demonstrates Gladstone Land Corporation and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Land Corporation and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 71,093,148.58% 0% 0% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 321,166,195.74% 10% 5.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.52% and 97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.