Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.55 N/A 0.13 89.07 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.31% for Gladstone Land Corporation with average price target of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has 0.09% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.