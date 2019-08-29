Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.41 N/A 0.13 89.07 Safehold Inc. 26 17.27 N/A 0.66 50.11

Demonstrates Gladstone Land Corporation and Safehold Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Safehold Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Safehold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Land Corporation and Safehold Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Land Corporation and Safehold Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Safehold Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential downside is -10.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation and Safehold Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 34.2%. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.