Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.72 N/A 0.13 89.07 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.83 N/A 2.17 7.09

Demonstrates Gladstone Land Corporation and Ready Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ready Capital Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Land Corporation is currently more expensive than Ready Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Land Corporation and Ready Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ready Capital Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Land Corporation and Ready Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ready Capital Corporation is $16.5, which is potential 1.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares and 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Ready Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ready Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ready Capital Corporation beats Gladstone Land Corporation.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.