Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation has 30.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation N/A 12 93.78 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

Gladstone Land Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Gladstone Land Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has weaker performance than Gladstone Land Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.98. In other hand, Gladstone Land Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Gladstone Land Corporation’s peers beat Gladstone Land Corporation.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.