Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.13 N/A 0.14 93.78 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gladstone Land Corporation’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 5.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.