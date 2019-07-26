Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.02 N/A 0.14 93.78 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gladstone Land Corporation has a consensus target price of $15, and a 31.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. About 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Land Corporation beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.