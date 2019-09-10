Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; VINCI SA ORDINARY SHARES (VCISF) Shorts Raised By 144%

VINCI SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCISF) had an increase of 144% in short interest. VCISF’s SI was 42,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 144% from 17,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 427 days are for VINCI SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCISF)’s short sellers to cover VCISF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 200 shares traded. VINCI SA (OTCMKTS:VCISF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $12.01 translates into 0.57% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 185,482 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $22,200 activity. $22,200 worth of stock was bought by DULLUM DAVID A R on Tuesday, June 4.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $390.19 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,355 are owned by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Research has 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 7,946 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 814 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Ares Limited Liability owns 46,381 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 1,453 shares stake. Bb&T has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 166,429 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 2,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 42,425 shares in its portfolio.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.83 billion. The firm designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

