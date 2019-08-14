Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Quantitative Investment Management Cut By $24.05 Million Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.59% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $11.52 lastly. It is down 1.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 51.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 961,840 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 917,960 shares with $23.43M value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $34.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 102.58M shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Among 8 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.22’s average target is 3.46% above currents $32.11 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) stake by 94,225 shares to 116,025 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 380,500 shares and now owns 478,300 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Lc invested in 0.08% or 978,871 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 31 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 200 shares. 8,100 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 38,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 1,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.04% stake. First Trust Advisors LP reported 5.29 million shares stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research invested in 814,868 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.65% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 998,068 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 822,502 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 26,355 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P owns 33,100 shares. Sprott Inc reported 0.04% stake. Davenport & Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 95,002 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 7,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 2 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 10,232 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 346,111 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 279,491 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Creative Planning owns 20,105 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $22,200 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R also bought $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Tuesday, June 4.