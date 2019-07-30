Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.19 translates into 0.61% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 87,475 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has risen 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 60,124 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.51 million shares with $71.87M value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 698,694 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 496,862 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 810,410 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 8,470 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 5,100 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.93% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 474,066 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 54,467 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 5,100 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 643,025 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,735 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 5,391 shares. Aperio Gp Lc owns 9,030 shares. Bailard has 6,500 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 4.8% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 839,954 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Blackrock owns 3.03M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 12,570 shares to 491,819 valued at $132.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 196,282 shares and now owns 446,792 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AERI in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AERI in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aerie Completes Enrollment Under Rhopressa Study in Japan – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Analysts Recommend Buying These 2 Falling Knives – GuruFocus.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Is Unachievable After Failed Drug Launches; 70%+ Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $507,844 were sold by Kopczynski Casey C. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 7,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 31,751 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 325,521 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 35,770 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 35,803 shares. Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.17% stake. 163,159 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 111,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Eagle Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Ares Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,381 shares.

More notable recent Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow logs small gain but S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat from records ahead of Fed meeting – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “S&P 500, Nasdaq notch another record close after strong earnings from Alphabet, Starbucks – CNBC” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,293.33 down -36.88 points – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will GE’s Q2 Earnings Gain From Aviation, Renewable Energy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $22,200 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by DULLUM DAVID A R, worth $22,200.