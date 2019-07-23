Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Teradyne Has 0.87 Sentiment

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.18 translates into 0.61% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 142,614 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has risen 4.09% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Teradyne Inc (TER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 138 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 158 decreased and sold stakes in Teradyne Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 159.50 million shares, down from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Teradyne Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 127 Increased: 77 New Position: 61.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $366.96 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 4.5 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R bought $22,200 worth of stock.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.