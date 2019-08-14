Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WTBCF) Raised By 56.29%

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.59% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $11.52 lastly. It is down 1.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson

WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) had an increase of 56.29% in short interest. WTBCF’s SI was 44,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 56.29% from 28,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 447 days are for WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s short sellers to cover WTBCF’s short positions. It closed at $51.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R also bought $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Net Limited Co holds 3,020 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,576 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 26,355 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 1,180 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 18,680 shares in its portfolio. 10,232 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 83,488 shares. 69,130 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 45 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. D E Shaw And Co reported 35,803 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,100 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability has 7,946 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) reported 5,161 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 900 shares.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $378.12 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.