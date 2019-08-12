Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 59 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold their equity positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.24 million shares, up from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lakeland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.59% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 58,846 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$16.18, Is Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 108,470 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $771.98 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for 331,156 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.42 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 137,727 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.15% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 97,162 shares.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.18 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $22,200 activity. The insider DULLUM DAVID A R bought 2,000 shares worth $22,200.

More notable recent Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK shares gain broadly, Thomas Cook tanks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow closes 371 points higher; S&P 500 and Nasdaq end back in the black for the week – MarketWatch” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 176.33 points at 8,039.16 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Collect Payouts Large Enough To Change Your Life – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Post Strong Gains as Tech Recovers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $378.12 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1,180 shares. Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 4,969 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 2 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 5,000 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 5,161 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,663 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com owns 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 35,803 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 12,440 shares.