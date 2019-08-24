Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Sentiment Is 1.15

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.46 translates into 0.26% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 96,444 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 253 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 220 trimmed and sold holdings in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 128.18 million shares, down from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stanley Black & Decker Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 70.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $376.15 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.8 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 95,002 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 3,020 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Bb&T Lc stated it has 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,191 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 42,425 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 2,050 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 33,100 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 35,770 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 154,623 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 46,381 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability has 814 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.94 million for 16.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.92 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 29.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.