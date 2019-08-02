Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Increased By $5.34 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.35 translates into 0.26% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 163,118 shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $372.54 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 4.56 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

