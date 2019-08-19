Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; BORALEX CL C ORDINARY SHARES (BRLXF) Shorts Up By 4.38%

BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. BRLXF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 1.18M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12359 days are for BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s short sellers to cover BRLXF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1,100 shares traded or 421.33% up from the average. Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Gladstone Investment Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.26% yield. Gladstone Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 101,944 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communications reported 35,803 shares stake. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). 12,440 were accumulated by Bb&T. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 33,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 31,751 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 95,002 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability has 7,946 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 5,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De holds 1,180 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.02% or 279,491 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 40,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,200 was made by DULLUM DAVID A R on Tuesday, June 4.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $378.12 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.