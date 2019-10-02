Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Forms $12.06 Double Top; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering CoreSite Realty (COR)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) formed double top with $12.78 target or 6.00% above today’s $12.06 share price. Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) has $395.84M valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 46,079 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -9.78% below currents $118.04 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 31,221 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) ROE Of 37%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 55.34 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 17,134 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 3,515 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 220,654 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 75,001 shares. Schroder Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 98,298 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Lasalle Secs Lc reported 1.24% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,855 shares stake. Fmr Ltd holds 1.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 73,677 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gradient Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Principal Fincl Group has 279,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,822 activity. $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares were bought by DULLUM DAVID A R. On Monday, September 9 the insider GLADSTONE DAVID bought $246,766.