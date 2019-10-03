Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 168.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 4,280 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 6,824 shares with $748.25 million value, up from 2,544 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $305.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $122.15. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. GAIN’s profit would be $6.56 million giving it 14.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 43,049 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $388.95 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,822 activity. Shares for $22,200 were bought by DULLUM DAVID A R on Tuesday, June 4. GLADSTONE DAVID bought $246,766 worth of stock or 20,581 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 8.21% more from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 46,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 166,374 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 307,817 shares. Dana Investment has invested 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 27,011 shares in its portfolio. 3,089 were reported by Advisory Net Limited Company. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 163,159 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 37,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 32,932 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 894 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 2,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 20,555 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 10,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) stake by 1,211 shares to 117,766 valued at $3.62B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 300 shares and now owns 3,034 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) was reduced too.