Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 11 6.20 N/A 3.09 3.75 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 13.64 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.93% and 24.45% respectively. 2.29% are Gladstone Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -6.01% -7.36% -2.85% 17.2% 4.09% 24.25% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.22% 3.14% 3.84% 9.36% 4.71% 9.97%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.