Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 6.12 N/A 2.49 4.56 North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 7.56 N/A 0.78 9.25

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. North European Oil Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North European Oil Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 377.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.93% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 2.29% of Gladstone Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.45% of North European Oil Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54% North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.