Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 6.12 N/A 2.49 4.56 GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 32.88 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.93% and 9.45%. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.