Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 11 6.22 N/A 3.09 3.75 Ares Capital Corporation 17 5.56 N/A 1.94 9.05

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ares Capital Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ares Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ares Capital Corporation is $18.75, which is potential 3.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.93% and 40.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.29% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.48% are Ares Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -6.01% -7.36% -2.85% 17.2% 4.09% 24.25% Ares Capital Corporation -0.45% 1.68% 3.05% 0.11% 6.22% 12.97%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Ares Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ares Capital Corporation beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.