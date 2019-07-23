Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.30 The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.41 N/A 2.42 16.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P. The Blackstone Group L.P. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67

The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $46.67 consensus target price and a -3.97% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.