Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 41.06% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.