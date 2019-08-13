Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.14 N/A 2.49 10.27 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.