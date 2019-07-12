Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.30 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.