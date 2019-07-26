Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.22 N/A 3.09 8.30 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Competitively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.