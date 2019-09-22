Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.25 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.