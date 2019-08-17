Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.11 N/A 2.49 10.27 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 85.1% respectively. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.