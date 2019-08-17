Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

We are contrasting Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.11 N/A 2.49 10.27 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.92 N/A 1.27 8.43

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average price target and a 49.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.