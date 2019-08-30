Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.01 N/A 2.49 10.27 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.30 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 30.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.