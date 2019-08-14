Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.10 N/A 2.49 10.27 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 106.36 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Investment Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.