Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.30 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.09 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 3.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 65.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.