Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.30 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 35.63% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.