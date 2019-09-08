Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.