Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

Since Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.03 N/A 2.49 10.27 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 32.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.