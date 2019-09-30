Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27 Mmtec Inc. 4 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 200,821,542.67% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Mmtec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 0%. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.