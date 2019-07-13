Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gladstone Investment Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation N/A 25 8.30 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Gladstone Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation’s competitors beat Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.