Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparison side by side

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.22 N/A 3.09 8.30 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.54 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 17.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has 2.44% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.