Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) Comparison side by side

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 29.03 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.