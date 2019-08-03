Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 2.49 10.27 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.76 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.