Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.37 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.