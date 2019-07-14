Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.69
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
