Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 19.9% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.