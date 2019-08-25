Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.05
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.64
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 19.9% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.