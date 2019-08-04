Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.12 N/A 2.49 10.48 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.